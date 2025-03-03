A Russian drone attack cost 29-year-old Fedir Samborskyi a leg, an arm, and part of his vision. But after nine months of treatment, he started his own business in Kyiv – a coffee shop run by veterans like himself. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera: Pavel Suhodolskiy
