london — With an escalating war in the Middle East, uncertainty over Western military aid for Ukraine, and the U.S. presidential election looming next month, new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has no time to settle in.

The former Dutch prime minister was appointed to the role at a ceremony at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, where he told delegates that “there can be no lasting security in Europe without a strong, independent Ukraine,” and affirmed that “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.”

On Thursday, Rutte was welcomed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Kyiv.

Zelenskyy wasted no time in relaying his demands.

“We have discussed the most urgent needs of our troops, the weapons and the recruitment to the brigades,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference alongside Rutte on Thursday. “We will have more time today to discuss more details on how to strengthen Ukraine’s positions on the front so that we can exert more pressure on Russia in order to support just and realistic diplomacy. That is why we need sufficient quantity and quality of weapons, including long-range weapons, the decision on which, in my opinion, our Western partners are delaying,” he told reporters.

Ukraine wants to use Western long-range missiles on targets inside Russia. The U.S. and other allies are holding back, fearing escalation with Moscow.

NATO’s new secretary-general made his position clear.

“Ukraine obviously has the right to defend itself and international law is on the side of Ukraine, meaning that this right does not end at the border. Russia is pursuing this illegal war … targeting Russian fighter jets and missiles before they can be used against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure can help save lives,” Rutte told reporters.

Ukraine’s president was asked whether he feared the world was forgetting about his country, amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

“I wish that Ukraine is not forgotten,” Zelenskyy said. “And the best way to show this is by giving particular weapons, by giving particular permissions. And help to shoot down hostile drones — by the way, the same Iranian rockets and drones — to shoot them down the same way as they are shot down in the sky of Israel. Do the same over the skies of Ukraine.”

Rutte is a longtime ally of Ukraine, noted analyst Armida van Rij, a senior research fellow at the London-based think tank Chatham House.

“While he was prime minister of the Netherlands, he was very supportive of Ukraine. He’s the one who signed off on the F-16s [fighter jets] deal for Ukraine as well. So, there is that history of support,” van Rij told VOA.

However, Rutte is facing headwinds as he tries to boost military support for Ukraine among NATO allies.

Next month, U.S. voters will choose a new president: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris. Rutte said he would work with whoever is elected — but neither outcome will be straightforward, said van Rij.

“There is a real risk for Ukraine that Trump may try to force Ukraine’s hand and force Ukraine to capitulate to Russia, which would be terrible for European security. That’s the first challenge. But the second challenge is even if Vice President Harris were to win the U.S. elections, she may still face a divided Congress and she may still struggle to pass aid packages in support for Ukraine through Congress.”

Either scenario would require European NATO allies to step up their military aid.

“And there again, there’s challenges because many countries have depleted their stocks. They’ve given as much as they feel comfortable with at this point. What I would like to see is to think through some of the practical ways in which we can advance EU and NATO collaborations specifically on this issue of developing a European defense industrial base,” van Rij told VOA.

There are fears in Europe that a victory for Trump could upend the United States’ relationship with NATO.

“Like [former NATO Secretary-General Jens] Stoltenberg, Rutte is known as a ‘Trump whisperer.’ He is one of the few European politicians who developed a good working relationship with Donald Trump. However, a potential second Trump term could prove much more disruptive, with less U.S. aid to Ukraine, more concessions to Russia and further questioning of the value of NATO,” said Oana Lungescu, a distinguished fellow at Britain’s Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and a former NATO spokesperson, in an email to VOA.

The Kremlin said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew Rutte well from his time as Dutch prime minister.

“At that time there were hopes of building good pragmatic relations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a phone call Tuesday. “But we know what followed — the Netherlands adopted a rather defiant attitude to fully exclude all contacts with Russia. So, we don’t think that anything new or significant will happen with the policy of the [NATO] alliance,” Peskov said.

Meanwhile, Rutte takes the helm of NATO as it faces an increasingly assertive China.

“On Ukraine, everyone’s very much on the same line. On China, there’s still some allies saying, ‘We’re not sure we need to quite go into the Indo-Pacific theater.’ In a scenario where U.S. resources and capabilities are drawn elsewhere, i.e., the Indo-Pacific, Europeans have to be able to fend for themselves — including look after Ukraine in the current short-term scenario,” van Rij told VOA.

Rutte said another priority would be to strengthen NATO’s partnerships with allies outside the alliance in an interconnected world.

His primary focus must be on keeping NATO members safe, said Lungescu of RUSI.

“As NATO secretary-general, Rutte must take the lead in arguing for more defense spending across the alliance,” Lungescu said. “He should make a strong case not just about figures and percentages, but about the concrete capabilities that are needed to keep NATO nations safe in a dangerous world.”

