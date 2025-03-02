Warsaw — Polish cybersecurity services have detected unauthorized access to the Polish Space Agency’s (POLSA) IT infrastructure, Minister for Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski said Sunday.

“In connection with the incident, the systems under attack were secured … Intensive operational activities are also underway to identify who is behind the cyberattack,” Gawkowski wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Warsaw has repeatedly accused Moscow of attempting to destabilize Poland because of its role in supplying military aid to its neighbor Ukraine, allegations Russia has repeatedly dismissed.

The agency confirmed to news agency PAP that a cybersecurity incident had occurred. The situation is being analyzed, and in order to secure data, the POLSA network was immediately disconnected from the Internet, it told PAP.

Last month, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of planning acts of sabotage worldwide that included “acts of air terror” against airlines.

Tusk made the statement at a news conference in Warsaw on January 15.

“I will not go into details, I can only confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of air terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines around the world,” Tusk said.

The Kremlin has dismissed previous Western claims that Russia sponsored acts of sabotage and attacks in Europe.

Western security officials suspect Russian intelligence was behind a plot to put incendiary devices in packages on cargo planes headed to North America, including one that caught fire at a courier hub in Germany and another that ignited in a warehouse in England last year.

Some information in this report is from The Associated Press.

…