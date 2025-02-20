Tens of thousands of people remained without power Thursday in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa as a result of several days of Russian aerial attacks.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that crews were working to restore electricity service, and had brought 40,000 customers back online, with another 49,000 still without power.

Russian attacks continued Thursday in multiple parts of Ukraine, including in the central region of Cherkasy where Governor Ihor Taburets said air defenses shot down 14 Russian drones.

Taburets said on Telegram there was damage to a business and a power line, but no casualties.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim reported the military shot down a drone over his region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday it destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight, including three over Russia-occupied Crimea and one over Bryansk.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram there were no reports of damage or casualties.

…