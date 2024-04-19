Skip to content
CIA director: Ukraine could lose war against Russia without US aid
G7 reaffirms support for Ukraine’s defense, financial needs
UN resolution recognizing Srebrenica killings as genocide inflames tensions
European right-wing politicians call for ‘preserving nation-state in Europe’ and end to Ukraine aid
Whereabouts of Ukrainian journalists held by Russia are unknown
Barcelona fined by UEFA for fans making Nazi salutes, monkey gestures at PSG game
Germany arrests 2 for allegedly spying for Russia, plotting sabotage to undermine Ukraine aid
Ukraine, Russia report downing drones from overnight attacks
UK, EU face significant medicine shortages, study says
France opens judicial investigation into journalist’s death in Ukraine
25 years after massacre in Kosovo, survivors appeal for justice
Republican leader announces Ukraine, Israel war aid vote
New TikTok Lite app raises concerns in EU
Ukrainian officials say deadly Russian missile attack hits Chernihiv
At 12, China-central and eastern Europe group faces growing pains
CIA director: Ukraine could lose war against Russia without US aid
2024-04-19
G7 reaffirms support for Ukraine’s defense, financial needs
