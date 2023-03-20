Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a three-day visit to Moscow Monday seen as a rare show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, increasingly isolated over his war on Ukraine. The visit also comes at a time when Russia and China are eager to cooperate as each of them faces its own challenges with the West. Marcus Harton narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
…
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a three-day visit to Moscow Monday seen as a rare show of support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, increasingly isolated over his war on Ukraine. The visit also comes at a time when Russia and China are eager to cooperate as each of them faces its own challenges with the West. Marcus Harton narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.
2023-03-20