Bulgaria does not supply weapons to Ukraine and is not actively supporting the war-torn country on diplomatic or legal fronts. It is, however, assisting Ukrainian refugees. Tatiana Vorozhko reports from its capital, Sofia. VOA footage by Svitlana Koval. Video editing by Oleksii Osyka and Anna Rice.
2022-10-07