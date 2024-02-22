Julian Assange, the founder of the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks, this week launched a last-ditch legal bid to prevent his extradition from Britain to the United States on charges of espionage relating to the publication of thousands of stolen U.S. diplomatic cables and military documents. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.
