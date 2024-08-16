Help for Ukraine comes not only from international organizations, foreign governments and large foundations, but also from ordinary citizens across the globe. Among them – a group of individuals in Norfolk, England, who have been helping Ukrainians since the start of Russia’s invasion. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. Video: Yuriy Dankevych
