In his State of the Union address, U.S. President Joe Biden urged passage of the $95 billion Senate foreign aid bill that would send assistance to Ukraine, Indo-Pacific countries and Israel as well humanitarian relief to Gaza. The bill faces opposition in the Republican-controlled House. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson asked lawmakers if the president changed their minds. Camera: Hakim Shammo
2024-03-09