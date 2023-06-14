U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday underscored U.S. commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression, meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and announcing $325 million more in military aid ahead of an annual summit of NATO members in Lithuania’s capital in July. White House correspondent Anita Powell reports from the White House.
