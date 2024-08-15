After multiple delays, Ukraine announced this month that it has begun receiving U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets from its European allies. It’s unclear just how many have been delivered though about 20 are expected to arrive this year. Mariia Prus has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Video editor: Anna Rice
