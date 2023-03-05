As Russian and Ukrainian forces intensify their fight for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, residents there are finding it harder and harder to remain. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports on the challenges as Ukrainian diplomatic efforts to gain international support continue.
…
As Russian and Ukrainian forces intensify their fight for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, residents there are finding it harder and harder to remain. VOA’s Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports on the challenges as Ukrainian diplomatic efforts to gain international support continue.
2023-03-05