Romania’s presidential election is in turmoil after the first round was annulled because of alleged Russian interference. A new election is set for May, and the stakes for democracy remain high. Eastern European Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from Romania.
…
Romania’s presidential election is in turmoil after the first round was annulled because of alleged Russian interference. A new election is set for May, and the stakes for democracy remain high. Eastern European Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from Romania.
2025-03-07