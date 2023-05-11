Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has turned to Huda Par, a radical Islamist party, to consolidate his Kurdish base. But the move is controversial, with the Huda Par accused of past links to political violence. Dorian Jones reports from Diyarbakir.
…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has turned to Huda Par, a radical Islamist party, to consolidate his Kurdish base. But the move is controversial, with the Huda Par accused of past links to political violence. Dorian Jones reports from Diyarbakir.
2023-05-11