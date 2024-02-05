Russia is preparing for a presidential poll next month, an election overshadowed by the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – nearing its second anniversary – and a crackdown on political opponents and the media. Marcus Harton narrates this report from VOA’s Moscow bureau.
