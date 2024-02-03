After two years of full-scale war, a survey shows Ukrainians are more united than ever in their rejection of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ambitions for their country. But pride at their success in standing up to a much larger adversary is tempered by anxiety over future support from the international community. VOA Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports. VOA footage by Yevhenii Shynkar.

