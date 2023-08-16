Rashmin Joyenda, an Afghan woman who championed women’s freedom and education under the Taliban in Afghanistan, has found asylum in France. After being detained by the Taliban for her protests, she fled her homeland and now speaks out against the regime from Paris. VOA’s Jalal Mirzad has the story, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. Camera: VOA Afghan.
