A mobilization law adopted by Ukraine in May allows certain convicts to serve in the Armed Forces in exchange for parole. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice, more than 6,000 applications have been received and almost 4,000 have been cleared to serve in the army. Lesia Bakalets reports from Kyiv. Videographer: Vladyslav Smilianets
…
A mobilization law adopted by Ukraine in May allows certain convicts to serve in the Armed Forces in exchange for parole. According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice, more than 6,000 applications have been received and almost 4,000 have been cleared to serve in the army. Lesia Bakalets reports from Kyiv. Videographer: Vladyslav Smilianets
2024-08-23