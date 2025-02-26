Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that Russian aerial attacks in the Kyiv and Donetsk regions killed at least seven people.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Telegram that preliminary information indicates Russian forces used guided bombs to hit the city of Kostyantynivka, killing at least five people and injuring eight others.

In the Kyiv region, Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said Russian attacks killed at least two people and injured two others.

Kalashnyk said on Telegram that the attack also damaged nine houses and four multi-story residential buildings.

The Ukrinform news agency said journalist Tetyana Kulyk was one of those killed. It said a Russian drone struck her house.

Fragments from destroyed drones damaged apartment buildings, a university building, and a theater in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said Wednesday.

Ukraine’s military said Wednesday it shot down 110 of the 177 drones that Russian forces used in their latest overnight attacks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday its air defenses destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones, more than half of which were shot down over the Krasnodar region located along the Black Sea.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram that the attacks damaged homes in three districts but did not hurt anyone.

Russian air defenses also shot down drones over Russia-occupied Crimea, the Sea of Azov, the Black Sea and Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Defense Ministry said.

Some information for this story was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

