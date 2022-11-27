Italian rescue workers are continuing their search for victims of Saturday’s landslide on the island of Ischial.

Authorities say at least two people have died in the mud-induced landslide in the town of Casamicciola that also injured four, and displaced 167.

There was confusion earlier over the death toll, when Vice Premier Matteo Salvini said eight people were dead.

“The situation is very complicated and very serious because probably some of those people are under the mud,” Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told RAI state TV from an emergency command center in Rome.

Heavy rain, as much as 126 millimeters in six hours, triggered the landslide. A wave of mud hit Casamicciola Terme, one of the island’s six towns, engulfed at least one house and swept several cars out to sea.

Ischia is a volcanic island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, and is about 30 kilometers from Naples, the nearest major city.

Emergency workers from Naples have been dispatched to the island.

In 2017, an earthquake in Casamicciola Terme killed two people.

…