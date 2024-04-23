After two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion, officials say Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. As Lesia Bakalets reports from Kyiv, besides threatening human lives, mines also affect the environment. Camera: Vladyslav Smilianets.
…
After two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion, officials say Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. As Lesia Bakalets reports from Kyiv, besides threatening human lives, mines also affect the environment. Camera: Vladyslav Smilianets.
2024-04-23