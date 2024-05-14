With artillery ammunition in short supply, Ukrainian fighters improvised and started using first-person view drones, or F-P-Vs, to target Russian troops. These camera-equipped drones pack less punch but can be much more precise in their targeting. Now a special training center for operators of these drones has opened in Kyiv. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. Camera and edit: Pavel Suhodolskiy

…

за темою: