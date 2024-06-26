WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrived in his home country of Australia a free man Wednesday – after agreeing to a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors over espionage charges. The deal ends an extraordinary 14-year legal odyssey. Supporters of Assange welcomed his release but say the prosecution sets a dangerous precedent for press freedom. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
