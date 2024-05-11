Skip to content
стрічка:
Battles rage in Ukraine; Russian forces claim they’ve captured 5 villages
Poland’s PM vows to strengthen security at EU border with Belarus
Ukraine ground force commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
Election will show how far has Spain moved past Catalonia’s secession crisis
US warns of large-scale Russian offensive against Ukraine’s Kharkiv
Putin may visit Vietnam as Hanoi aims to secure power balance
White House authorizes $400 million emergency military aid for Ukraine
Attacks on German politicians raise fears for democracy
Analysis: Is the West losing a battle with China for Serbia’s heart?
Greek leader to visit Turkey in bid to mend battered ties
In Hungary, Chinese president to discuss Ukraine, investments
Europe to fund Ukraine weapons with profits from frozen Russian assets
Ukrainian attack injures 8 in Belgorod
Zelenskyy: Russia launches ‘Nazi’ attack on Ukraine
Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou becomes first torch carrier in France as relay heads to Paris
ПРАВДА УКРАЇНИ
Primary Navigation Menu
Menu
Важливі новини
важливі українські та світові новини
Суспільство і влада
громадянське суспільство контролює владу
Корупція
про хабарників і їх родичів
Україна і українці
усе про успіхи і проблеми українців
Війна
фронтові та військові новини
Світові новини
новини з усього світу
Бізнес
бізнесові та економічні новини
Вибирайте
найкращі товари та послуги за вигідними цінами
Про нас
Цікаві посилання
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Контакти
En
Battles rage in Ukraine; Russian forces claim they’ve captured 5 villages
…
поширити:
Telegram
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Mastodon
Nextdoor
Email
Print
за темою:
2024-05-12
Previous Post:
Poland’s PM vows to strengthen security at EU border with Belarus
коментуйте:
Cancel reply
Copyrights © 2004-2024
Правда України
·
Dmnsa
·
eStudio
·
seLLines
·
Купуй!
·
MeNeedIt